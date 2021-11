AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Firefighters responded to 2164 11th St. SW around 4 a.m. in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood.

Firefighters were able to pull the boy from the home. They found the child on the second floor.

He died at the hospital.

The child has been identified as David Johnson.

