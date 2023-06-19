EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 6-year-old girl and an elderly woman have both died after an early morning house fire on Monday.

According to Fire Lt. Mike Norman, the little girl died at the hospital after fire crews pulled her from the flames of a fire in the 1100 block of E. 125th Street in East Cleveland.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m.

Officials confirm an elderly woman also died as a result of the fire and was found inside of the home.

Two other adults were taken to the hospital.

When crews arrived, the fire was already out of control and flames could be seen pouring from the front of the home.

Officials say one of the adults tried to run around the house and get back into the home through a window. Fire crews then arrived and pulled the child from the house.

“East Cleveland companies came on scene, they were able to go through that window and bring a juvenile, female juvenile out of the building, ” said Lt. Norman.

Officials estimated the cost of damage at $60,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.