Child killed in shooting near Polaris; suspect in custody

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A child between the ages of 1 and 2 years old is dead while its mother is in stable condition after a shooting near Polaris Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported in the area of Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road at approximately 9:26 p.m.

Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said the shooting was a domestic violence situation.

The child was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, while the mother was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Bryant said the shooting happened inside a home, at which point the suspect put the mother and child into a car. The car then crashed, at which point, the suspect allegedly carjacked another couple’s vehicle and ended up crashing that car.

The suspect was taken into custody a short while later.

Bryant would not release the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

There is no further information available at this time.

If you need help, call the Ohio Domestic Violence Network at 614-781-9651 or reach out to your local domestic violence program, which can be found by searching on odvn.org.

Many programs offer emergency shelter, legal advocacy, support groups, and counseling.