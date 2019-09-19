Chief recommends firing 2 officers in Stormy Daniels arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The interim police chief in Ohio’s capital city is recommending two officers from the department’s now-disbanded vice unit be fired for their roles in an undercover strip club operation last year that resulted in the arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels.

An internal investigation focused on allegations that Columbus officers who supported President Donald Trump conspired to retaliate against Daniels over her claims she had sex with Trump before he became president.

Chief Tom Quinlan on Wednesday recommended the firing of two arresting officers, suspensions for a lieutenant and sergeant, and a written reprimand for a commander.

The city’s safety director has the final say. The police union called the recommended discipline excessive.

Charges were dropped against Daniels hours after her July 2018 arrest.

