DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have placed their wagers for the famous Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game.
On Friday, Dec. 30, governors DeWine and Kemp placed items from their states as wagers in preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Georgia Governor Kemp
Kemp is Governor to Georgia, often referred to as the peach state. Kemp decided to choose Georgia-grown agricultural products to wager:
- Georgia-Grown Peaches
- Georgia-Made Apple Cider
- Georgia Peanuts
Ohio Governor DeWine
Many Ohioans have seen Ohio-known favorites up close, like buckeyes. DeWine chose to wager three different products made in Ohio:
- Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes, made in Perrysburg.
- Ohio Maple Syrup, made in Yellow Springs
- Stewart’s Root Beer, founded in Mansfield
The official videos of governors DeWine and Kemp were uploaded to Twitter. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is scheduled to begin Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.