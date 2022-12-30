Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have placed their wagers for the famous Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game.

On Friday, Dec. 30, governors DeWine and Kemp placed items from their states as wagers in preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Georgia Governor Kemp

Kemp is Governor to Georgia, often referred to as the peach state. Kemp decided to choose Georgia-grown agricultural products to wager:

Georgia-Grown Peaches

Georgia-Made Apple Cider

Georgia Peanuts

Ohio Governor DeWine

Many Ohioans have seen Ohio-known favorites up close, like buckeyes. DeWine chose to wager three different products made in Ohio:

Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes, made in Perrysburg.

Ohio Maple Syrup, made in Yellow Springs

Stewart’s Root Beer, founded in Mansfield

The official videos of governors DeWine and Kemp were uploaded to Twitter. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is scheduled to begin Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.