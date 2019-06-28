Charles Reader, Pike Co. Sheriff, indicted on 16 charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, who came into the spotlight after the Pike County Rhoden family murders, was indicted by a Grand Jury Friday on 16 charges, including eight felonies.

The charges include:

One count of tampering with evidence (third-degree felony)

One count of tampering with records (third-degree felony)

One count of securing writings by deception (fifth-degree felony)

Two counts of theft (fifth-degree felony)

Four charges of theft in office (fourth-degree felony)

Seven charges of conflict of interest (first-degree misdemeanor)

“This has been a long and intensive investigation with unfortunate and very serious results,” Keith Faber, Ohio Auditor, said. “It is our job to hold public officials accountable and root out fraud, waste, and abuse in our communities. We do not take these charges lightly and recognize that no one is above the law. While this is a major step toward seeking justice, our team is fully prepared to present these findings to a jury as this matter moves forward. I’d like to commend everyone who worked on this case for the immense amount of effort and detail that has been dedicated to the investigation.”

Reader was appointed sheriff of Pike County in 2015, less than a year before the murders in April 2016.