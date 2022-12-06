Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio is asking for donations after a severely neglected dog was rescued.

The emaciated mastiff was located in Mahoning County. The Mahoning County Dog Warden and Friends of Fido rushed the dog to Medvet to begin treatment.

The dog was found to have severe emaciation, hookworms and anemia. He will be transferred to Animal Charity on Tuesday to continue recovery.

According to a Facebook post by Animal Charity, the dog’s owner was located and charges are pending.