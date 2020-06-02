Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Changing the face of healthcare, Cleveland Clinic develops new app

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – The coronavirus pandemic is changing the face of healthcare and how we see our providers. It took less than two weeks for Cleveland Clinic experts to develop an app to check up on COVID patients.

“I was on the right side of the bed and I looked across and saw an exact copy of myself and I thought, the world’s not ready for this and I reached for my cell phone and called 911.”

Marilyn Schneider can laugh about it now, but that hallucination happened during five days of high fever from COVID-19.

“No cough, no flu like symptoms, no runny nose. Lost my taste, my sense of smell,” she said.

The Fairview Hospital executive secretary never thought she’d be a patient fighting a viscous virus.

“I don’t have high blood pressure but they said it went up into the 190s and then plummeted and that’s when they said I stopped breathing on my own and that was the third day on the ventilator,” Schneider said.

When she finally came home, she started using Care Companion, an app within her MyChart medical record. Daily, she updates her blood pressure, glucose and pulse oximeter as a diary for her doctor.

“I keep it in my phone every day. I put a date and at the end of the week or whenever she wants it, she compares where it went up and down and then we make adjustments,” she said.

“We have a team of nurses that are reviewing those responses, they’re looking to see is someone short of breath, is it worse than yesterday, do they have diarrhea, are they dehydrated and that really allows us to reach out to them telephonically and get them in touch with a higher level of care,” said Dr. Christopher Babiuch.

Schneider is one of two thousand COVID patients who were monitored by the app for fourteen days. Developed by the Clinic, now the app is being used at other hospitals nationwide.

“I think this is really opening our eyes to the possibilities of patient entered information and being able to monitor them in different ways,” said Dr. Babiuch.

And it will still have value long after the pandemic is over.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS