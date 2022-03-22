BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- In the state’s last operating budget, Ohio Legislature approved an extension of Medicaid coverage.

The current 60-day postpartum benefit will now last one year.

According to the American Heart Association, global maternal mortality rates are dropping. In America, those rates have more than doubled since the late 1980s. Stroke and heart disease lead to one-third of those deaths.

Dustin Holfinger with the American Heart Association says this legislation is vital to saving lives.

“But we’re seeing evidence that shows that some of the most dangerous pregnancy-related complications may not surface until weeks or even months after delivery, so obviously extending it from 60 days to one full year will cover not only the child, but also the mother,” Holfinger said.

Over half of pregnancy-related deaths happen in the year-long postpartum period. Cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer of new moms.

Heart disease and stroke contribute to 1 in 3 deaths of new moms. Evidence also shows pregnancy-related complications, like blood clots and cardiomyopathy, don’t appear until after a child is born.

The extension of postpartum Medicaid benefits in Ohio is looking to reduce this.

The American Heart Association is excited for this step forward.

“That’s what we’re most excited about is if you are receiving Medicaid coverage, you definitely need medical assistance, and that’s where I’m pleased to see the state of Ohio kind of taking the lead in this room and being one of the first states in the nation to address this,” Holfinger said.

The American Heart Association also says disparities exist in pregnancy-related mortality. Non-Hispanic Black and American Indian women are two to three times more likely to die than white women. They’re also more likely to have a preventable death.

Pennsylvania already passed this legislation. The program will start on April 1 in Ohio and Pennsylvania.