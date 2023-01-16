CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — From offering to pay Joe Mixon’s fine to leaving a hefty tip, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson spent quite a charitable weekend in the Queen City.

According to a tweet by Johnson, he gave a $1,000 tip at the Holy Grail in Cincinnati.

The tweet showed a picture of the receipt which he signed, “Ravens don’t stand a chance tomorrow!! Who Dey” and captioned it “Proverbs 11:25,” a Biblical verse that reads, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

This tweet came after offering to pay for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s fine from the NFL for his touchdown celebration in Week 18.

This is not the first time Johnson has been known to do this. In August 2022, Johnson gave a $1,000 tip at Stephanie’s Restaurant II in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A tweet by Johnson showed the receipt with a message saying, “I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself.” On the bottom, the receipt read, “I love you.”

After cheering on his former team, Johnson tweeted that he is now back in “LA for work for a few days.”