COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A cereal-themed dessert shop with dozens of cereal brands has opened a Columbus location.

Outta the Box is now welcoming guests at 1064 Country Club Rd. after opening Wednesday. The location is serving as a pop-up shop until the brand moves into a permanent Columbus home on June 23.

(Courtesy Photo/Outta the Box)

In addition to an extensive cereal bar with more than 70 different brands, the dessert shop boasts a number of cereal-themed treats, including cereal-flavored waffles, funnel cakes, and donuts. Favorites include a Cap’n Crunch waffle, Froot Loops donuts, and a Fruity Pebbles funnel cake.

Outta the Box is also home to a catering service available for backyard parties, school and church events, company events, picnics, and more. Milks, bowls and, of course, cereal are included for full service or drop-off.

The pop-up shop is primarily operating as a pickup and carryout location, with limited seating in the store. Learn more about Outta the Box here.