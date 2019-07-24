Central State looking to become first Ohio university to hemp research

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University hopes to become the first state public institution to research hemp.

The university stated in a press release on Wednesday it was waiting on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to sign Senate Bill 57 and receive “approval of program rules by the Ohio Department of Agriculture”.

Central State would sponsor research to assist Ohio farmers in diversifying crops with hemp, which can be used in over 25,000 products.

The university’s hemp research team will be led by Dr. Craig Schuttenhofer, a research assistant and professor of natural products who previously worked at the University of Kentucky.