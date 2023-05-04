CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Ticket reservations are now open for Cincinnati’s celebration of life of legendary talk show host Jerry Springer.

Springer, whose career spanned from politics to TV, died on April 27 at the age of 79 after a brief illness. He had reportedly been battling pancreatic cancer and had been diagnosed only a few months ago.

Although he was well-known across the country, Springer held a special spot in the Queen City’s heart.

Springer was elected to Cincinnati City Council in 1971 but abruptly left his position three years later following a Northern Kentucky sex scandal, according to our partners at WLWT. Even despite the scandal, Springer was re-elected the following year. He then went on to be Cincinnati’s 56th mayor in 1977.

After leaving politics, Springer joined WLWT as a news anchor and commentator.

A celebration of life will be held for Springer at the Memorial Hall in Cincinnati on June 9 at 12 p.m. The event is free, however, registration is required. You can reserve your tickets by clicking here.