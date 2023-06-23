CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clermont County community rallied around the family of the three children killed in Monroe Township on Thursday.

A memorial was held on Thursday, June 22 to honor 7-year-old Clayton, 4-year-old Hunter and 3-year-old Chase.

People gathered at several different locations throughout Monroe Township, including Laurel United Methodist Church, which was open to anyone who wanted gather to grieve and pray.

On Monday, June 26, a service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este at 1034 Old State Route 74 in Batavia. The visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service. You are asked to wear bright colors to the event.