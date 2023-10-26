CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Reds Hall of Fame invites families to a Trick or Treat event this weekend.

Halloween returns to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame on Oct. 28, with an activity-filled day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Trick or Treat to a costume contest, there’s something for everyone in the family at Hall-O-Ween.

The festivities take place within the Hall of Fame, located at 100 Joe Nuxhall Way in Cincinnati. Halloween meets baseball with a variety of activities planned for the day.

Trick or Treating will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The costume contest will feature 1990 Reds first baseman Todd Benzinger, Reds broadcaster Tommy Thrall, Reds public address announcer Joe Zerhusen and Bill “Seg” Dennison from 700WLW as celebrity judges.

All attendees will have the chance to win autographed baseballs and photos, signed by current and former Reds players including Bronson Arroyo, Elly De La Cruz, Danny Graves, Pete Rose, Spencer Steer and Joey Votto.

You can find more information and plan your visit at www.redsmuseum.org.