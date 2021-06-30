Cedar Point’s ‘Light Up The Point’ fireworks display returns Sunday

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedar Point’s 4th of July fireworks display is set to launch Sunday.
The amusement park said guests will be able to see the fireworks explode in a palette of colors above the park’s skyline beginning at 10:30 p.m. A patriotic soundtrack will accompany the display as it is broadcast live on Sandusky’s 102.7 FM (WCPZ).
Guests can also purchase a VIP viewing experience that includes a reserved seat on the beach and all-you-can-eat food and non-alcoholic beverages. Availability for the VIP experience is limited.
The park is celebrating its 150th anniversary now through Aug. 15 with a 51-day event featuring a Ticket of a Lifetime promotion, a nighttime parade and party, a new family river adventure ride, commemorative merchandise, new food offerings and more.
For more information on the VIP viewing and the fireworks display, visit www.cedarpoint.com.