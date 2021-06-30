Cedar Point’s ‘Light Up The Point’ fireworks display returns Sunday

Cedar Point's historic Hotel Breakers is just one of the luxurious accommodations available to guests who choose to extend their vacation by staying overnight. Cedar Point's new Easy Pay plan now allows guests to pay for their resort stay in installments, offering greater flexibility and convenience. (PRNewsFoto/Cedar Point amusement park/resort) THIS CONTENT IS PROVIDED BY […]

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedar Point’s 4th of July fireworks display is set to launch Sunday.

The amusement park said guests will be able to see the fireworks explode in a palette of colors above the park’s skyline beginning at 10:30 p.m. A patriotic soundtrack will accompany the display as it is broadcast live on Sandusky’s 102.7 FM (WCPZ).

Guests can also purchase a VIP viewing experience that includes a reserved seat on the beach and all-you-can-eat food and non-alcoholic beverages. Availability for the VIP experience is limited.

The park is celebrating its 150th anniversary now through Aug. 15 with a 51-day event featuring a Ticket of a Lifetime promotion, a nighttime parade and party, a new family river adventure ride, commemorative merchandise, new food offerings and more.

For more information on the VIP viewing and the fireworks display, visit www.cedarpoint.com.