SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point is getting ready for “spooky season” with the return of HalloWeekends next month.

To celebrate the season, guests can enjoy family-friendly Halloween activities and shows during the day, as well as fright zones and haunted houses when the sun goes down.

Guests can take part in the festivities on Thursday evenings, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 30.

Park officials say anyone 13 and older isn’t allowed to wear costumes or masks in the park.

Tickets are already on sale for the festivities. Get yours and learn more about the 25th HalloWeekends right here.