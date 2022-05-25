SANDUSKY, Ohio (WDTN) – A festival at Cedar Point kicks off this week, and an event for only adults will debut in June.

The Frontier Festival kicks off Thursday, May 26. The amusement park said the festival will include live music, food and drinks, interactive games for kids and adults, artisans and crafters, festive décor, street characters and family entertainment. It will run from May 26 through June 19 from 2 to 8 p.m.

The amusement park will also debut a new after-hours party for guests 21 years old and older. The Wild Frontier Nights runs June 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The Wild Frontier Nights event will include ax throwing, mechanical bull riding, live music, food, signature cocktails, a bourbon trail tasting experience, street performers and dancing. During the event, guests will have private access to certain rides.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.cedarpoint.com.