SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The world’s largest ride enthusiast organization gave special recognition to a ride at Cedar Point on Monday morning.

American Coaster Enthusiasts named Blue Streak an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark, one of only 46 in the world.

The distinction is given to rides of historic significance and to celebrate the important contribution it made towards modern roller coasters.

Named after the Sandusky High School athletic team, the Blue Streak made its home near the park’s main entrance and marina on May 23, 1964.

Reaching speeds of 40 miles per hour and a maximum height of 78 feet makes it a family favorite for introducing kids to the big coasters in the park.

It was originally natural wood but got its iconic blue color in 1968.

Founded in 1978, ACE is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion, appreciation and safe enjoyment of roller coasters.