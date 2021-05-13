Cedar Point to open for the season tomorrow with Frontier Festival

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Cedar Point will open for the 2021 season on Friday. But before that, members of the media will get a peek at what’s new at the park.

The Frontier Festival means Frontier Town will be transformed into a “Wild West hootenanny” with live music, interactive games, festive decor, street entertainers and food.

The festival menu is inspired by cherries. With the purchase of a Frontier Festival tasting cards, guests can choose from a selection of over 25 cherry-inspired tastings. There will also be more than 70 craft brews, hard seltzers, ciders and signature festival cocktails available.

The festival will continue its partnership with Prayers From Maria, a local organization whose mission is to celebrate hope, raise awareness and money to fund research to end childhood cancer.

Sunflowers bloom annually at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon and at a second location next to the Express Hotel. Guests can purchase several different items, with proceeds benefiting the organization.

The festival runs weekends May 14-16 and May 21-23, then daily May 28 through June 13.

Last month, the amusement park announced changes to its COVID-19 protocols, which include: