Cedar Point to celebrate 150th anniversary with 51-day event, lifetime ticket giveaway

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary celebration will begin Saturday, June 26.

The amusement park said the 51-day event will feature a Ticket of a Lifetime promotion, a nighttime parade and party, a new family river adventure ride, commemorative merchandise, new food offerings and more.



“It’s time. We’ve all waited more than a year to share this momentous occasion and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “From the Celebrate 150 Spectacular to the unbelievable Ticket of a Lifetime, we’re pulling out all the stops as we recognize and celebrate 150 years of Cedar Point – the quintessential American summertime tradition.”



Park guests will have a chance to win a Cedar Point Ticket of a Lifetime, which gives the winner (along with three guests) free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the rest of their lives.



Each day during the celebration, guests inside the park who register will have five chances to win by scanning their mobile device at each Courtesy Corps information kiosk. Winners will be randomly selected, then announced nightly.



The 150th anniversary celebration runs June 26 through Aug. 15. Park reservations are required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. For more information, visit cedarpoint.com.

