DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedar Point has been ranked as the fourth most popular amusement park in North America, according to a report by Family Destinations Guide.

The top 5 most popular parks according to the report are:

5. Disneyland Park

4. Cedar Point

3. Disney California Adventure Park

2. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort

1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort

The report is based on TripAdvisor data on the 20 most visited amusement parks in North America and calculated the percentage of “excellent” reviews for each to find the most popular.

Cedar Point is the only amusement park on the list that is not located in Florida or California. It has ranked at fourth place with 9,186 total TripAdvisor reviews, which 5,930 (64.6 percent) of those reviews were “excellent”.

The park, which is known to be one of the biggest amusement parks worldwide, is home to over 70 attractions, including 17 roller coasters.

Additional information can be found on the park’s website.