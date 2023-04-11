[Watch previous coverage in the player above.]

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The first-ever Cedar Point Jobs Fun Fair this weekend promises a laid-back, “backyard barbecue-style” atmosphere with free food and drink, games and on-site job offers that come with two free tickets to the park.

It’ll be at the park’s Main Gate on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Job applicants will go through interviews, hiring and orientation right on the spot.

“From high school students to career professionals and retirees — positions are available for a wide variety of candidates and interests, including traffic and tolls, admissions, food and beverage/culinary services, park services, housekeeping/hotel accommodations, ride operations, office/clerical and more,” reads a news release from Cedar Point.

Pay ranges between $14 per hour and $17 per hour for applicants 16 and older, based on experience, prior service and position. The park also offers “flexible scheduling and benefits, discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, free tickets for family and friends, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.”

Anyone hired at the weekend job fair gets a voucher for two free tickets to the park, which they can redeem at their onboarding. They’ll also be entered to win a VIP Tour package for up to four people. Free tickets are also a part of regular employee benefits.

The park opens its 2023 season on Saturday, May 6.

To see available seasonal, part-time and year-round jobs, apply online at jobs.cedarfair.com.