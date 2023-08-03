Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage at Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point guests got more thrill than they bargained for on Monday when the ride they were on had to be evacuated near the top of a 205-foot roller coaster.

Video and a picture posted to Facebook show a handful of guests walking down the steep incline of steps on the side of the coaster. The images were posted by Josh Lett who identified the coaster as the Magnum XL-200 at Cedar Point. He noted the train was full when he spotted the stuck coaster and wrote, “Glad I wasn’t those folks!”

According to Cedar Point’s website, the Magnum XL-200 holds a Guinness Book of World Record “for its leading edge height” and was the first ever coaster to top 200 feet.

According to FOX News, Tony Clark, the director of communications for Cedar Point, said the incident was the result of a “standard ride stoppage” which triggered the guest evacuation. He added that this was a “check engine light” situation and the ride couldn’t be immediately restarted.

FOX 8 has reached out to Cedar Point for comment.