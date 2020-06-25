Cedar Point 2020 changes: No waterpark, no fast lane, no smoking

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point announced reservations, masks, and temperature checks would be required when the park opens in July.
Now it’s outlining some other changes this summer:
In a blog post, the park says masks will be required on rides.
- They will have “RelaxZones” so you can take a mask break.
- Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will not open this year due to the short season.
- Due to social distancing guidelines, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and Snoopy Bounce will not open.
- Snake River Falls and the new Snake River Expedition will now open in 2021.
- They say you will see social distancing on the rides, like rows or seats closed.
- Cedar Point will also become a smoke-free environment.
- The Fast Lane wristband will not be sold this season.
- They also won’t be doing Early Entry, Golden Entry, or Season Pass Bring-A-Friend Day.
You can read more from the park here.
The park opens July 9 for season passholders.
