Cedar Point 2020 changes: No waterpark, no fast lane, no smoking

Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point announced reservations, masks, and temperature checks would be required when the park opens in July.

Now it’s outlining some other changes this summer:

In a blog post, the park says masks will be required on rides.

  • They will have “RelaxZones” so you can take a mask break.
  • Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will not open this year due to the short season.
  • Due to social distancing guidelines, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and Snoopy Bounce will not open.
  • Snake River Falls and the new Snake River Expedition will now open in 2021.
  • They say you will see social distancing on the rides, like rows or seats closed.
  • Cedar Point will also become a smoke-free environment.
  • The Fast Lane wristband will not be sold this season.
  • They also won’t be doing Early Entry, Golden Entry, or Season Pass Bring-A-Friend Day.

You can read more from the park here.

The park opens July 9 for season passholders.

