CDC to award Ohio over $15M in support of coronavirus response

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide $15,620,977 in funding to Ohio in support of coronavirus response efforts.

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act on Friday, March 6, containing $8.3 billion government-wide with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and readiness for preparedness and response.

The CDC is contacting State Health Officers Tuesday as they award over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes.

