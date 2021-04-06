CDC awards Ohio $105.6 million to support vaccine efforts

Close up photo of female scientist holding a laboratory pipette and a blood sample tube for covid-19 in laboratory. She is wearing a protective suit, laboratory glasses, surgical mask and surgical gloves. Selective focus on tube. Shot with a full frame mirrorless camera.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded Ohio $105.6 million to support local vaccine efforts and to ensure great equity and access to those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The money was a part of $3 billion in funding to the CDC made available by the American rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

Among other things, these funds could be used to identify and train trusted members of the community to conduct door-to-door outreach to raise awareness about vaccination. It could also go towards helping people sign up for appointments.

These awards are part of ongoing efforts by CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase public education, awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen health equity.