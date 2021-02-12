CDC announces reopening strategy for schools; OEA ‘grateful’ for federal guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centers for Disease Control have released an updated operational strategy for reopening schools across the U.S., a move that the Ohio Education Association (OEA) is grateful for.

In a press release sent Friday, OEA officials said they are “grateful to have clear science-based guidance from the federal level.” The CDC’s latest update is focused on getting students and educators back into the classroom, and doing so as safely as possible.

“The CDC guidance generally reflects what OEA has been saying since last summer about the conditions under which in-person instruction can be achieved safely,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the OEA. “The level of community spread is the key factor in deciding the education model for students to continue receiving a high-quality education, in-person or online, and the science-based CDC guidelines recognize the absolutely necessity of mitigation measures like masks, social distancing, and sanitization procedures. Emphasizing the importance of COVID testing further strengthens these safety norms.”

OEA officials also like the CDC’s decision to prioritize school instruction over extracurricular activities and sports — something the OEA has been advocating for with it’s Putting Education First policy.

DiMauro said that the OEA is also pleased to see CDC leadership mark the importance of equity in federal policies directing resources to communities of color or those with high poverty.

U.S. lawmakers are currently working on passing legislation to help in this process. President Joe Biden’s COVID relief package is expected to include over $130 billion for PreK-12 schools, $4 billion of which would go to Ohio.

“It is simply not possible to follow the CDC’s rules without the resources to do so,” DiMauro explained. “More than 60 percent of Ohio’s teachers are already teaching in person – some are doing so at risk to themselves. But they shouldn’t have to. Our members want more than anything to be in their classrooms with their students when it is safe, and we are all counting on Congress to deliver what we know is needed to make schools safe now.”