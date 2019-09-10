Caught on Cam: U-Haul truck hits trooper’s cruiser on Ohio Turnpike

(WDTN) – Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moments a U-Haul truck went off the roadway and struck an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser on the Turnpike.

The trooper had pulled over to help a driver change a tire when the collision occurred.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

OSP wants to remind everyone to move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

You might notice – there was a “Move Over” sign posted just feet away from where the accident happened!

