Caught on Cam: SUV explodes, injures Cincinnati woman
(WLWT) Surveillance video shows a destructive blast that destroyed an SUV and injured a woman inside.
Cincinnati fire officials said a woman was injured after her vehicle exploded in the parking lot of the Evanston Recreation Center around 1 p.m. Monday.
Fire Captain Jay Bosse said the woman was able to get out of her Honda SUV on her own and spoke to medics.
She was hospitalized.
It's not clear how badly she was hurt. Investigators trying to figure out why the explosion happened think a propane tank in the back of the SUV may have played a role.
"There is a tank in the car," Bosse said. "We don't know if that's the cause of the leak of the gas."
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Massive fire destroys Skyline Chili in Fairfield
- Updated FBI joins search for boy with autism missing from North Carolina park
- Cosby accusers say he got what he deserved
- Man arrested for shooting driver in Clark County
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Moraine Police look for car wash break-in suspects
According to police, the two men tried to break into the coin machines at the car wash on S.Dixie Drive.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Massive fire destroys Skyline Chili in Fairfield
It happened at the Skyline Chili on Hicks Boulevard near S.R. 4 just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.Read More »
-
Man arrested for shooting driver in Clark County
It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Springfield-Xenia Road in Green Township.Read More »
-
Clark Co. man facing charges after shooting at vehicle from yard
The incident happened along Springfield-Xenia Road around 5:15 pm.Read More »
-
DPS presents strategic plan on heels of 'F' rating
This is the first of the district's quarterly town halls. The next one takes place December 3.Read More »