NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Newton Falls Joint Fire District in Trumbull County had a rare rescue this week.

Crews responded to a single-car accident this morning after it crashed into a tree.

There were no injuries, but they did have to use the Jaws of Life to free three kittens.

They were trapped in the wreckage, but are now safe and sound, and apparently still have eight lives left!