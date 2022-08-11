CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has narrowed the name submissions down to two for its newest baby hippo. Which one do you think it should be?

Cincinnati Zoo said that it has received name submissions from people in every state in the United States and more than 60 countries around the world.

The animal care team narrowed down the 90,000 name suggestions have chosen Fritz and Ferguson as their two favorites for the baby hippo.

Which one do you think it should be? Cast your vote here.

The team will announce the final decision on Monday, August 15.