Cargo plane crashes near Toledo airport

A Toledo Port Authority official says a cargo plane crashed as it was approaching the airport.
Authorities say the crash happened around 3 a.m. just east of the Toledo Express Airport at an auto repair shop. The plane hit multiple unoccupied vehicles at the shop.
The impact sparked a fire, which engulfed the plane.
The official said there were two people aboard the plane. It is unclear if they survived the crash and a search of the scene is currently underway.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.