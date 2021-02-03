CareSource gives $200,000 to Children’s Hunger Alliance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CareSource announced a $200,000 donation to Children’s Hunger Alliance Wednesday.

CHA is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to improving food access for kids in Ohio. The donation will help fund the organization’s afterschool, summer and holiday break meal distributions throughout the next two years, according to a release.

Additionally, the money may benefit CareSource members whose children attend CHA-sponsored afterschool or summer programs.

“I am grateful to CareSource for their continuous support throughout the years. This gift will help us fund our meal distribution in afterschool and summer programs, as well as school breaks,” said Judy Mobley, president and CEO of CHA. “With CareSource’s support, we also hope to continue expanding our work in high-need areas where children’s needs are not currently being met.”

For more information, visit www.childrenshungeralliance.org.