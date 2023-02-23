DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, this March is your chance to meet multiple agencies looking to hire.

Around 19 law enforcement agencies will join the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the Law Enforcement Job Fair. The event, hosted by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

For those interested, it will be held at the Department of Public Safety Atrium at 1970 West Broad Street in Columbus.

The job fair is open to anyone interested in a law enforcement career.