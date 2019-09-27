Carbon monoxide leak sends 6 to hospital in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) – Six people were sent to the hospital for potential carbon monoxide poisoning at a Warren County meat packing plant.

The six were inside the Empire Packing building and complained of nausea and other symptoms that led officials to think they had been poisoned by carbon monoxide.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

The business was closed down for the day and investigators began monitoring the carbon monoxide levels.

Firefighters were called to the same location Wednesday for a similar incident. One person was hospitalized, and employees were later brought back in.

