Breaking News
Suspect escapes after hitting school bus in Franklin, leading police on chase in Dayton

Carbon monoxide leak sends 6 to hospital in Warren County

Ohio

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) – Six people were sent to the hospital for potential carbon monoxide poisoning at a Warren County meat packing plant.

The six were inside the Empire Packing building and complained of nausea and other symptoms that led officials to think they had been poisoned by carbon monoxide.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

The business was closed down for the day and investigators began monitoring the carbon monoxide levels.

Firefighters were called to the same location Wednesday for a similar incident. One person was hospitalized, and employees were later brought back in.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS