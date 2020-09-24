Car crashes into house in Howland, killing man inside

Investigators say the driver was under the influence

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday night, a car crashed into the basement of a house in Howland, killing someone inside.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Deforest Road.

Investigators say 24-year-old Damien Fish, of Warren, was driving a Honda under the influence.

When Fish crashed into the basement, it killed a middle-aged man. His name has not been released.

Fish was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Neighbors described hearing a loud screeching noise before the crash.

“I saw the ambulances and police flying past my house, and I go see it’s close by, and come down here and the car was through the basement, through this house,” Clarence Stewart said.

Stewart said he’s seen careless drivers in the area before.

“A lot of people speeding, passing people left and right, going like 60 to 70 miles per hour. People are nuts around here.”

We are working to get more information on this crash and will update you once we have it.

Editor’s note: There is conflicting information about whether or not the victim was sleeping at the time. We’re working to get more details on what happened.