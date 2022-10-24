Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday.

Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP.

He faces charges including:

Assault

Felony fleeing

Operating a vehicle impaired

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office had deputies working Tuesday in an unspecified Wheelersburg school zone, when Bailey drove through “unsafely.” When the deputies tried to stop him, OSHP said he kept driving. The deputies as well as troopers gave chase at low speeds.

Bailey later crashed, got out of his car and ran. OSHP said troopers and deputies chased him further, before using a taser to stop him and take him into custody.

OSHP did not say which jail authorities took Bailey to after arresting him. He was not listed in Scioto County jail records when NBC4 checked Friday.