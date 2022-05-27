AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was convicted of fatally hitting a father and his young daughter with his car in Akron.

A Summit County jury found Shawn Allen, 37, of Canton, guilty of three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He could be sentenced to death.

Horace Lee, 43, was pushing his daughter, 22-month-old Azeria Tucker, in a stroller on Crouse Street on July 12, 2020 when they were hit. Akron police said the collision was intentional.

The sentencing hearing will begin on June 13.