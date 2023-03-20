CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Canfield Fair Board of Directors has announced this year’s entertainment for the 177th Canfield Fair.

Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform at the Canfield Fair on Monday, September 4.

The trio is the best-selling R&B group, with 64 million albums sold. The group is known for such hits as “On Bended Knee,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “End of the Road.”

The group won several awards over their 30-year career including nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Casino Entertainment Award for their residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino on Las Vegas.

Koe Wetzel will also perform on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Coined “the last rebel out there,” Wetzel breaks through with a series of independent releases, tallying over 1.3 billion streams to date with hit singles, including “February 28, 2016,” “Something to talk about,” and “Drunk driving.”

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m. with the password JACLIVE.

Ticket prices for Boys II Men range from $32 to $96, and tickets for Wetzel range from $26.50 to $92.

As usual, the Demolition Derby and other entertainment are also planned.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.