DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Community members gathered for a candlelight vigil honoring the six victims of the deadly 1-70 crash on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

What began as an exciting day for Tuscarawas Valley High School turned into one of the darkest in the district’s history. Three students were killed in the crash, and many more were injured.

The vigil honored those lives, as well as the three victims from another vehicle.

“In a stadium that’s usually full of excitement and loud noises, tonight is silent. It’s a dark day in our district,” said Derek Varansky, superintendent at Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools.

As part of the ceremony, six candles were lit to remember the victims.

The school has reached out to the alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services board to provide support for the students, families, faculty, and staff in the days and weeks to come.