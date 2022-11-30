Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new clothing line has been created to support people that are suffering from mental illness in children and lack of access or ability to receive food.

According to our partners at WLWT, The Joe Burrow Foundation, in partnership with Where I’m From, is working to provide financial support to the serious causes with the “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: “Let’s Do Good”” campaign.

Joe Burrow has been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisiana State University football teams and the line was inspired by that. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the causes.

Our partners say the campaign will end on Saturday, Dec. 10, which is Burrow’s 26th birthday.

If you would like to purchase a shirt, sweatshirt or hoodie to support the cause, click here.