Butler Co. man faces 101 counts of child pornography charges

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Butler County man was served a 101 count indictment Friday stemming from child pornography charges.

24-year-old Trevor Fraley was arrested last week on unrelated warrants. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies seized his electronic devices after being tipped off, leading them to find thousands of child porn files.

“This is probably one of the largest internet crimes involving children that I have ever seen,” stated Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The charges include:

42 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor 2907.322 (A1)

18 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor 2907.322 (A2)

41 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance 2907.323 (A1)

“Our Detective Division has worked diligently to assure the safety of the community. This investigation is on-going and if anyone has information pertaining to this case please contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.” States Sheriff Jones.

