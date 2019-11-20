Butler Co. man arraigned on child porn charges

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Butler County man was arraigned Wednesday in Middletown on child pornography charges.

24-year-old Trevor Fraley was arrested last week on unrelated warrants. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies seized his electronic devices after being tipped off.

Officials then found thousands of child porn files.

“We have never seen anything like this, ever. The details, what people have nightmares about, or what you think is the most cruelest thing you have ever seen, is what we have seen on video involving children as young as 8 months old,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Fraley is expected back in court Friday to face additional charges.

