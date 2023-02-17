DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A lawn care business owner has been ordered to pay a total restitution of $11,237.77 to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation after pleading guilty to theft.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Michael Strother of Kentucky pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was ordered to pay $11,237.77, according to a release.

The Ohio BWC’s Special Investigations Department (SID) opened an investigation into Strother after an allegation he owned and operated his business, Eastern Style Lawn Care LLC, while receiving disability benefits.

During the review, SID confirmed Strother engaged in physical work activities for his business while receiving Temporary Total Disability benefits from BWC, the release states.

Surveillance footage from the investigation was provided by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and can be watched in the video player above.

Strother was ordered to pay $11,237.77 toward his restitution and sentenced to 12 months of community control. If Strother violates the terms of his probation, he faces a suspended sentence of 12 months in jail.