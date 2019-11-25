Building partially collapses in Downtown Cincinnati, 1 injured

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Emergency crews in Cincinnati responded to a partial building collapse in the downtown area of the city Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati Police says it is supporting Cincinnati Fire and EMS at the partial building collapse on 4th and Elm Streets.

According to NBC-affiliate WLWT in Cincinnati, at least one person was injured as a result of the collapse.

