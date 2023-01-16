ABOVE: Watch Ohio State University freshmen standouts Brice Sensabaugh and Cotie McMahon play a little game of O-H-I-O (think H-O-R-S-E) while reveling a fun facts about themselves.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team has played 18 and won 18 in the 2022-23 season and have finally moved up into the top-two.

The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0) are now the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press poll just one spot behind undefeated No. 1 South Carolina. The former No. 2 team Stanford dropped to No. 4 after a Sunday loss to USC, the second this season for the Cardinal. No. 3 LSU round out the top three places with the Tigers, Gamecocks, and OSU all sitting at 18-0.

This is the highest the OSU women have been ranked in its program’s history.

OSU had one game this past week, a Thursday victory over Nebraska 76-67 in Lincoln that was spearheaded by a 25-point performance from Rebecca Mikulasikova.

Next up is a Thursday evening home game against the Big Ten’s last-place team Northwestern at the Schottenstein Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. After that, Ohio State will face No. 10 Iowa and No. 6 Indiana.

AP Poll (Jan. 16, 2023)

1 South Carolina 2 Ohio State 3 LSU 4 Stanford 5 UCONN 6 Indiana 7 Notre Dame 8 Utah 9 UCLA 10 Iowa 11 Maryland 11 Virginia Tech 13 Duke 14 Michigan 15 Oklahoma 16 Gonzaga 17 North Carolina 18 Iowa State 19 Arizona 20 NC State 21 Illinois 22 Villanova 23 Oregon 24 Colorado 25 Texas