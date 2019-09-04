Browns fans claim Bud Light Victory Fridges

(CNN) – Fans of the Cleveland Browns football team lined up around the block Tuesday for the chance to buy a Bud Light Victory Fridge.

Last season, Bud Light filled the Victory Fridges full of beer and placed them in bars around Ohio.

The fridges were locked and only opened when the team finally snapped its long losing streak, which they did on September 20 against the Jets.

Now, it’s obvious a lot of Browns fans want to buy their own personal Victory Fridge.

“But it’s still fun to see all the chaos down here for some Browns Victory Fridges. I remember when they opened, you know, and everyone went crazy and now everyone gets their own little piece of it,” said Browns fan Rich Stark.

The pop-up store sold out of the fridges in three hours — but you can still place an order at the store.

