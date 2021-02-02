Brown, Portman continue working on next round of COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) — The next round of COVID-19 relief is on the table as Democrats and Republicans work to reach a bipartisan agreement — if an agreement can’t be met — lawmakers may move forward without GOP support.

President Joe Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion relief package, while 10 GOP leaders — including Senator Rob Portman — are counter-proposing a $600 billion relief package. If the two sides can’t agree, then Democrats are considering a reconciliation process to get the aid passed.

Reconciliation is a process that allows the Senate majority to pass budget-related legislation with 51 votes instead of the usual 60, as well as avoid a filibuster.

“Ohioans don’t care if we’re passing reconciliation, or regular, they don’t care about any of that stuff,” said Senator Sherrod Brown. “The public overwhelmingly wants help, they want the child tax credit for working families, they want help for public schools, they want help for small busnesses, they want help for unemployed workers.

Republicans last used this method in 2017 to pass a tax cut. If used, Democrats could pass Biden’s relief package without any GOP votes. Ten leaders from the Republican party held a meeting with Biden on Monday to discuss the counter-proposal.

Portman said that taking a partisan approach would be a big mistake and both parties have to work together to help the American people.

“My hope is is that the meeting last night starts the process we can come up with a package that enough Republicans and enough Democrats can agree too that we can get it done,” he said.