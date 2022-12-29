Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers that commute through southwest Ohio know the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky very well. Traffic backups and congestion have been experienced on and around the bridge for many years.

A decision by the federal government giving the green light on funding may be what Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky drivers have been looking for.

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced funding in the amount of $1.635 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded.

DeWine and Beshear had asked the federal government for funding earlier this year.

In the 1960s, the Brent Spence Bridge was built to carry around 80,000 vehicles per day. In more recent years, about 160,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day, according to a release.

Governor DeWine released a statement regarding what his administration says the project will bring once completed.

This project will not only ease the traffic nightmare that drivers have suffered through for years, but it will also help ensure that the movement of the supply chain doesn’t stall on this nationally significant corridor. My administration vowed to press the federal government to fund this project, and we’re glad that they have recognized its significance. I’m grateful to the teams in both states who have worked so hard to make this project a reality. Governor Mike DeWine

The plans for the construction project are expected to bring:

In Ohio

A companion bridge

Improvements to the current bridge

Enhanced pedestrian access across I-75

Cincinnati regains 10 acres of land

In Kentucky

New storm sewer system

Enhanced pedestrian and bicycle facilities

Governor Beshear said he is happy to see the project funding finally be approved to improve conditions for travelers.

Funding and constructing the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is more than the fulfillment of my administration’s promise – it’s a dream-fulfilled for the thousands of travelers who pass through the bustling region every day waiting eagerly for traffic relief to come on this nationally significant corridor. It also shows what’s possible when we prioritize people over politics. Once complete, drivers will have a more enjoyable and efficient drive and we’ll have the infrastructure in place to support the booming economy in this part of the state. Governor Andy Beshear

Ohio Senator Rob Portman also released his reaction to the federal government approving the funds to get the bridge project started in the future.

Senator Portman said, “Today’s award announcement is a historic achievement for the region. Because of this funding, Ohio and Kentucky can now move forward with the rehabilitation of the Brent Spence Bridge and construction of a new companion bridge, which will ease traffic along the entire I-71/I-75 corridor.”

“I commend the state officials and federal partners on both sides of the river that have come together to make this day a reality. Finding a solution to the Brent Spence Corridor has been a top priority of mine throughout my time in Congress. I am proud that my bipartisan infrastructure law has paved the way for this milestone,” Portman said.

Construction groundbreaking is expected to happen in late 2023 and substantial completion is expected in 2029, according to DeWine.